Fee waiver supported

Waiving fees for Gore district resource consents for heritage buildings has passed its first hurdle.

The item was on the council’s policy and regulatory committee meeting agenda held last week.

Committee members accepted the recommendations that money be set aside in the budget to waive fees for non-notified or limited-notified building consents.

Gore District Council interim chief executive Stephen Parry said 30 buildings were listed in the district plan.

However, in the proposed district plan, which is open to submissions until Monday,

87 buildings are listed, though this is subject to change during the submitting process.

Scenarios which would lead to heritage building owners seeking a resource consent could include buildings that need seismic strengthening work, modernising or a change of business use.

"All of these scenarios involve consenting fees," Mr Parry said.

Property owners who had structures scheduled as being worthy of protection via the district plan have additional obligations and restrictions in how they can alter and utilise the property.

"These obligations and restrictions are imposed for the benefit of the wider community in regard to preserving heritage values that are deemed to be desirable."

Therefore, it appeared reasonable the community supported the property owners by waiving any consenting fees that might be incurred in preserving the heritage values of the buildings concerned.

If the owner was to apply for a consent to demolish the building the waiver would not apply.

Mr Parry suggested the fee waiving applied to non-notified or limited-notified applications. The fee will still apply for notified resource consents.

"This can be a costly process and may also involve disparate views within the community about the merits of what is being proposed."

Mr Parry recommended in his report if $25,000 was set aside annually that should be sufficient.

He also recommended the proposed consent fee waiver for heritage structures be included in the draft long-term plan for community feedback.

Cr Bronwyn Reid asked if it was only business property owners who would be affected.

Consultant planner Katrina Ellis said under the present district plan it was only business properties but under the proposed plan residential properties could also be included. She said about 50 residential owners would be affected.

Mayor Ben Bell said it was a good idea to waive the fees, especially as many of the buildings needed earthquake strengthening.

"Any incentive to try and get those buildings up to scratch is a good thing."

