Festival alcohol ban could be extended

What has become something of a tradition for some young "vehicle enthusiasts" may be coming to an end.

The days of carloads of people drinking their way to Alexandra for the Blossom Festival, from the likes of Gore, is on Central Otago District Council’s hit list.

At a meeting late last year, the council decided it would extend an alcohol ban from Alexandra to Raes Junction, including 2km either side of State Highway 8.

The council’s senior strategy adviser Alix Crosbie presented a report at the meeting which councillors had requested at a previous meeting.

Teviot ward councillor Sally Feinerman raised concerns about alcohol-related behaviour and nuisance in the Teviot Valley during the Blossom Festival weekend.

Traditionally young people travelled from places such as Gore to the festival in cars, drinking and playing loud music while they travelled.

Complaints from Central Otago residents were made about the conduct of the travellers on the Saturday of the festival, which usually takes place in the last weekend of September.

Sergeant Adam Elder said in the report to the council each Blossom Festival there was a "contingent of vehicle enthusiasts" who met at Raes Junction and travelled to the festival.

All were usually drinking alcohol and causing disorder incidents in the towns they stopped in, Sgt Elder said.

Police could only enforce the liquor ban when the travellers got to Alexandra or Cromwell.

"There would be significant benefit to extending the liquor ban through the Teviot Valley, including Millers Flat, Ettrick and Roxburgh for future Blossom Festivals."

Ms Crosbie said the ban would extend 2km either side of State Highway 8 to stop it pushing the convoy to side roads.

It would include the Millers Flat back road to the Roxburgh Dam, she said.

Cr Feinerman said she had witnessed concerning behaviour in Roxburgh in the the past five years.

The ban would apply only to public land in the ban area.

Alcohol could still be consumed on licensed premises and private property.

Crs Feinerman and Cheryl Laws offered to hear any public submissions on the change following consultation with the community.

No dates were given for the consultation. — APL