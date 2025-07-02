Fete full of punters help to fund parents centre

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Around 1500 people came through the doors last Sunday at the Gore Town & Country Club to support and shop, with plenty of good buzz.
There were artisan goods, woodwork, crafts, soaps and clothes, along with the usual suspects in terms of food trucks and coffee.
The fete is the main fundraiser for the parents centre, allowing for the non-profit organisation to fund its various events throughout the year.
These include classes for parents, paying for educators, nurses and even yoga classes, as well as renting spaces to hold the classes.
Gore Winter Fete committee member and former President Mariska de Wal said the event was popular every year.
"We’re very thankful towards the community.
"We really get great support from people coming through the doors," she said.
The fete is put on after months of hard work from the committee, Mrs de Wal said, and it was an amazing crew getting it altogether for the big day.
"It’s six months of hard work until [the winter fete], and we’re very thankful for each person putting in hours, and helping us keep the doors of the parents centre open."