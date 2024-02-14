Fierce rivalry among mates at championship dog trials

Scott Hunter and dog Lucy of Omarama close the gate on their winning run in the short head and yard during the Southland Centre Championship Dog Trials at Jedburgh Station near Wyndham on Saturday. Judge Duncan McRae scored the pair 98 points for the run. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

Some of the best southern dog triallists and their dogs pitted their skills against each other and the sheep in the Southland Centre Championship sheepdog trials at the weekend.

The two-day trials were held at Jedburgh Station and organised by the Wyndham club.

Brian Dickison and dog Jake of Waikaka won the long head, Scott Hunter and Lucy of Omarama won the short head and yard, Quentin Whitehead and Gin of Gore won the zig-zag hunt and Michael Benton and Maia of Kaiwera won the straight hunt.

Centre vice-president Quentin Whitehead said the quality of those entered was high.

"It’s a good opportunity to see the best dogs in the lower South Island competing against each other."

It was pleasing to see the championship titles were shared evenly between Southland and Otago competitors, Mr Whitehead said.

"Although we’re all mates, when we step out on the mark there’s fierce rivalry for provincial pride."

There were very good entries for the championships with more than 90 competitors in each event.

Brian Dickison and dog Cole drew three unco-operative sheep that ran everywhere but into the pen in the final of the short head and yard during the Southland Centre Championship Dog Trials at Jedburgh Station near Wyndham on Saturday. In the long head Mr Dickison and dog Jake fared better, winning the event.

The Wyndham club members had done a very good job of preparing the sheep for the trials.

"All the sheep worked superbly.

"That’s a testament to the work they put into training the sheep for the event."

Two tooth ewes were used for the hunt classes and ewe lambs for the heading classes.

Mr Whitehead qualified third for the run-off in the zig-zag hunt.

However, in the final had a very good run and ended up with a 0.5 point lead on second placegetter Brian Dickison and his dog Radna who had been the top qualifier.

"It was very pleasing to beat some very experienced competitors."

