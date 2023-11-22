Fighting their way back from disaster

An image of the Waimea Stream and bridge on a regular day was taken to capture the difference in the height of the water when the flooding in Gore took place in September this year. Photos: supplied

Sudden changes in rural life can be daunting — especially when they involve your day-to-day living.

Waimea Valley century and generational farmer David Carter experienced the hard-hitting Gore floods in September.

"It was about September 21 when the actual flooding took place.

"About four or five days before it actually happened, as farmers we saw the forecast for the week and were pretty sceptical.

"The farm has about 4500 stock of sheep and cattle plus lambs with about 13 stock units to a hectare, so we moved the stock slowly and quietly in advance back to areas we knew would be safer for them.

"We were pretty pleased we did it, both before and especially after the flooding occurred.

Mr Carter said once the flooding hit, they knew it was going to be hard.

"We had about 27 paddocks, some of which had parts of fences which were completely flattened by water and some fences had leaned over quite dramatically.

"Some fences were not even where they were meant to be, and had ended up in a completely different paddock’s ditches.

"It was chaos, really.

"Trees were strewn out across the farm and driftwood was floating all over the place," Mr Carter said.

"A lot of boards with nails in them had come on to our farm and had punctured and flattened two of our bikes’ tyres.

"There was lots of material floating around on the farm, and one of our main issues ended up being topping and stubble that we had found had come on to our farm and been deposited on to our fences.

The same spot after flooding occurred up the Waimea Valley in September, where the Carter family continues the cleanup.

"That was a shocker.

"We had no dead stock of our own, but we saw some dead stock floating down from different farms.

"It was all pretty demoralising.

"It was absolutely just the wrong time of year for it to happen. We were right in the peak of lambing season.

"We had mobs of ewes spread out over six paddocks because we could not contain them all.

"It’s put us right back this season. We’ll be well behind going into Christmas, but we’re doing our best and giving it our all.

"It’s not an ideal situation at all.

"It was just hard since it all hit at the same time."

He said the light in a bad situation was what you needed to look out for.

"What helps the sanity is that the grass is growing and the lambs are healthy, as miraculous as it is.

"You have to look at the positives when things like this happen.

"Our family came together, and we had people help us, so we’ll get through it."

