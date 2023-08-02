Filters help plant comply with water standards

Mataura’s water supply now complies with New Zealand drinking water standards.

The town’s water treatment plant has recently been upgraded.

Three Waters asset manager Matt Bayliss said the upgrade included installing an ultraviolet (UV) system, replacing and upgrading the old pipework, pumps and other mechanical equipment and modernising all the electrical controls.

"The existing treatment plant almost met national drinking water standards.

"Now, with the first of two filters refurbished, we are meeting those standards."

The UV treatment would provide an extra layer of protection over and above the minimum requirements.

The upgrade would also ensure the plant met current chemical storage and health and safety requirements, he said.

A new automation system was also recently brought online for the $3.5 million project.

Work would now begin to upgrade the second filter, which involved the filter being decommissioned for six to eight weeks.

"We expect the plant will keep up with water supply demand given we are in our typically low demand period, and there weren’t any issues during refurbishment of the first filter.

"However, if demand starts exceeding what we can treat, we may have to ask residents to conserve water."

Sometimes the plant would also need to be shut down for short periods so work could be completed.

"During this time, we will be using treated water stored in our reservoirs.

"Consequently, we aren’t expecting any impact on the supply to residents."

The council would notify residents using its app Antenno and Facebook when any work may affect the water supply.

Work started on site last November and is expected to be completed by October this year.