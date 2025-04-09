First step on path to greatness

Jack Taylor. Photos: New Zealand Rugby

If you want to play for a Super Rugby team or even go on to be an All Black then wearing the Albion colours as a youngster may be the start of the pathway.

The club has an active junior section and plenty of quality players have come through the Albion club to go on to higher honours.

Hayden Michaels.

In the Highlanders this season there are five players who played for the Albion club as juniors.

It would be hard to think of another club in the south which has so many junior links to Highlanders squad members.

Finn Hurley.

Hooker Jack Taylor first started playing for Albion, as did loose forward Hayden Michaels. Backs Finn Hurley and Cameron Millar also played for Albion before going on to greater things while prop Ethan de Groot became a Highlander in 2020 and then became an All Black a year later.

Albion did play their junior rugby with Excelsior back in those days.

Cameron Millar.

Many have tipped Hurley to be the next big thing in the game and he made a stunning Highlanders season opening appearance earlier this year, scoring two tries in a match-winning effort against the Blues. Unfortunately injury has got the better of him and a sore quad has ruled him out for the rest of the Super Rugby season.

Millar was hit by a concussion early in the season for the Highlanders and took a couple of weeks out but he is now back playing club rugby and may start against the Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium this Saturday.

Ethan de Groot.

Another de Groot has also played for Albion, Ethan’s brother Isaiah having turned out for the senior side in recent years. Isaiah plays in the front row like his brother.

Ethan played for the club as a youngster when living in Gore. He completed his schooling in Invercargill and is a member of the Blues club in Invercargill.