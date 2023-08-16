Flood protection upgrade pauses due to wet weather

Work has stopped on this floodbank on the outskirts of Wyndham due to the wet winter conditions. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Floodbank work in Wyndham has been suspended until spring.

The Wyndham flood protection upgrade is a Resilient River Communities project.

An initiative between Kanoa, the Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, regional councils and local authorities the project aims to minimise environmental, economic and social damage caused by flooding.

Environment Southland catchment operations manager Randal Beal said the wet weather meant the ground conditions and construction material were not suitable to continue.

"Work at the site will recommence when the weather improves and ground conditions are drier."

The contractor who started the work will be continuing the upgrade in the new construction season. Much of the work comprises widening and strengthening floodbanks.

North and west of Wyndham Racecourse the stop bank has low points, cattle pugging and instability.

Some of the trees planted by the floodbank have been removed.

The Wyndham stop banks were built in the early 1970s following widespread flooding in 1968.

They were raised again after severe flooding hit the region again in 1978.

The stop banks guard the town against the Mataura River to the north, west and south and its tributary, the Mimihau Stream, to the north.

