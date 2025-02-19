On the Fly Festival to feature fun and fishing

The On the Fly Festival will be held on the Mataura River this Sunday. PHOTO: THE ENSIGN FILES

Get those rods out and head down to the Mataura River this Sunday for a day of fun and fishing at the On the Fly Festival.

Gore District Council events co-ordinator Florine Potts said the event aimed to showcase Gore and the Mataura River.

"On the Fly is a celebration of the Mataura River. It’s also celebrating our title in Gore as the world capital of brown trout fishing," she said.

Mrs Potts said the event was for everyone, from avid fishers to people just looking for a great day out and about.

"It’s a really fun day for the whole family, whether you’re into fly fishing or not. You can come for the good food, the cold drinks, listen to some live music.

"There are lots of free activities for the kids to enjoy," she said.

Mrs Potts said there would be a diverse range of activities for people to take part in.

"Bouncy castles, face painting, there’s casting competitions and a few fishing games, and there are lots of prizes up for grabs for all the participants."

Events like these could help residents realise just what they had with the Mataura River, she said.

"I think sometimes because the river is right at our doorstep we sometimes forget just how incredible it is.

"So having an event that showcases the beauty and importance of it, and just how much fun you can have as an individual or family, I think we’d love to showcase it."

There had been plenty of support for the event, and Mrs Potts said she was grateful for everyone who had helped out.

"We’ve got a lot of support from our sponsors and the local fishermen that are super kind and generous with their time, they really make the event what it is," she said.

The On the Fly Festival will be held at River Tce in Gore from noon on Sunday, February 23.

