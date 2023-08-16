Folic acid fortification begins

In an important step to protect babies from serious birth defects, all non-organic wheat flour for bread-making must be fortified with the B-vitamin folic acid from this week.

"Folic acid fortification will quite literally save lives in New Zealand," New Zealand Food Safety deputy-director general Vincent Arbuckle said.

"Folic acid is proven to reduce the prevalence of neural tube defects (NTDs), which can be life threatening for babies, or cause life-long disabilities.

"And as Māori and Pasifika babies have higher rates of NTDs, fortifying bread will particularly benefit these communities."

NTDs are a group of birth defects in which the brain and spinal cord have not developed properly.

Folate is an essential B-vitamin that is needed for healthy growth and development, particularly for the healthy development of babies during early pregnancy. Folic acid is a synthetic version of folate.

"More than 80 countries, including Australia, the United States, and Canada, have safely introduced mandatory folic acid fortification with excellent results," Mr Arbuckle said.

Organic bread, bread or flour made from other grains, and wheat flour not specifically intended for bread-making (such as for biscuits, cakes, pastry, and pizzas) does not need to be fortified, providing a choice for consumers who do not want to consume folic acid.