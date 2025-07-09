Former-councillor puts mayoral hat in the ring

Former Gore district councillor Nicky Davis is the first challenger to the mayoral position in Gore. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A new candidate for the mayoral position in Gore says nothing is off the table when it comes to saving the ratepayer money.

Nicky Davis has worked in councils for 21 years, as both the head of operations and an elected councillor.

Despite stepping away during the last election cycle, Mrs Davis said it was the community who called her back to public office.

"The amount of people I’ve had approach me, I get the sense they want change. There’s a feeling [the] council has lost direction."

Mrs Davis promises a new direction for the council with increased financial scrutiny.

"I want ratepayers to be top of my mind in every decision made, so I’m going to take a very fresh look at every council expenditure.

"Nothing’s off the table. If we’ve got to cut, we’ve got to cut. There will be changes."

At present, Mrs Davis said she was not able to name any specific areas where savings should be found, but she indicated financial scrutiny was at the centre of her time in council.

"I was always questioning where we were spending our money, making the other councillors aware if I didn’t agree with something.

"This is what I want to bring back to council. They need to consider ratepayers in everything they do."

No policy changes or specifics were mentioned, as Mrs Davis said she will be saving such ideas for when and if she is successful in attaining the position.

The new challenger said a good shakeup would be the key to getting Gore back to the green in terms of finances.

"Everything needs a review. There’s certain things we’re paying for that I believe we probably don’t need to be.

"I need a mandate. So if the people of Gore want a change, they need to vote for me."