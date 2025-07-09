Former Thornbury club member wins national young farmer title

Young Farmer of the Year grand final winner Hugh Jackson proudly displays the top prize trophy he was awarded at the Invercargill final on Saturday evening. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Try and try again proved to be a winning formula for a 26-year-old Waikato-Bay of Plenty sheep and beef farmer who won the 57th Young Farmer of the Year title on Saturday evening in Invercargill.

Hugh Jackson, a former member of the Thornbury Young Farmers Club, was "over the moon" about his winning his second shot at the national title.

For Mr Jackson the last couple of hours of the competition were "a nerve-racking time".

"I knew it was going to be tight, but credit to the guys."

Winning the national prize had been a dream of his for several years, he said.

"It’s been a lot of years in the making".

"I’ve been there before and got in the top three, which gave me a bit of confidence knowing that I’m capable of doing it.

"Every season is different and you never know what to expect."

Mr Jackson worked on a Southland dairy farm before heading back to his family’s Te Akau farm, north of Raglan.

Otago-Southland’s hope Cameron Smith, of the Thornbury Young Farmers Club, who placed fourth overall said his friend, Mr Jackson, had a well-deserved win.

"He’s an absolute champion — he does a lot of studies."

Mr Smith won the best agri-skills award for Friday’s practical challenges.

"I knew I’d done enough to sort of keep myself in the running ... but ended up dropping into fourth after the quiz."

Southland was awarded best region award for its contributions to the community and Southland Food Bank.

Mr Jackson, who had a strong interest in new farming technology and mental health, believed technology would play a "massive part in the future" of farming.

He hoped the win, alongside his role as chairman of Hamilton City Young Farmers Club, would champion Waikato’s agriculture industry.

"With this title, I really hope to help showcase the talent we have coming through and highlight the opportunities that are there for young people."

"Where the industry is moving in terms of technology is exciting and there is an opportunity where we can really grow people and provide career opportunities within that."

Mr Jackson also claimed first place in the community footprint module, the agri-business challenge and the agri-sports section.

Competition convener Emma Wilson said they had "an awesome group of competitors this year" who had prepared well.

"They’ve done really well and they’re definitely work[ing] pretty hard and put a lot of prep in."

Finalists had been preparing since about February, she said.

On Friday the crowd was captivated by the contestants as the showcased their practical farming skills with tasks such as shearing, building bridges, filleting fish and making haybales.

The grand final challenges focused on heavy machinery and livestock coupled with exams, interviews, quizzes and public speaking.

The seven finalists were in a head-to-head, attempting to gain precious competition points.

Gareth McKerchar, of Pleasant Point, missed out on the title by 68 points in second place, with George Letham, of Lincoln, finishing up in third place.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Cheyne Gillooly said Mr Jackson impressed everyone with his innovative thinking and shining talent across the agricultural sector.

"FMG Young Farmer of the Year is one of the most prestigious farming awards in the country.

"It’s inspiring to see the recognition go to someone who will not only be a strong ambassador for the next generation of young farmers, but across the agricultural industry.

"After seeing the talent from this weekend, the future is bright and forward-thinking for New Zealand’s food and fibre sector."

