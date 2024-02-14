Future direction of youth council being considered

Two new faces will be around the table when the Gore District Youth Council meets this year.

Gore District mayor Ben Bell and councillor Paul McPhail were appointed to attend youth council meetings at the council’s meeting last week.

Councillors have been considering the future of the youth council.

At their December meeting, councillors agreed they needed to revitalise and restructure the youth council and align it with its original purpose of representing youth voices and liaising with the council.

A report tabled at last week’s meeting by council community strategy manager Anne Pullar outlined recommendations for the future of the council including which committees youth councillors could sit on, approval of the youth council constitution and when a youth council co-ordinator would beappointed.

During the discussion, councillor Bronwyn Reid said instead of raising the year level of youth councillors from year 9 to year 11, it might be better to have an age level limit.

She suggested 15-year-olds might be a good starting point.

An exemption for those serving youth councils who were younger than 15 could be a possibility, Mrs Reid said.

Councillor Keith Hovell suggested leaving the decision which committees youth councillors should sit on.

Cr McPhail agreed.

"This is the perfect chance to get the youth to say what they want."

Councillor Glenys Dickson said she would welcome youth input into the community wellbeing committee which she chaired.

Councillors agreed the youth council co-ordinator position would be advertised in time for the co-ordinator to start on July 1.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz