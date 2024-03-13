Geotech work to start on wind farm site

Contact will start geotechnical investigation work on the proposed site of the Southland Wind farm.

A resource consent application for the $1 billion wind farm was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) late last year.

The application came after the project became eligible for fast-tracked consenting earlier in 2024.

Then minister of conservation David Parker approved the fast tracking.

Contact Energy head of wind and solar Matthew Cleland said contractors would undertake the work to help the company understand the geology of the site and provide more detail for the design and site planning.

"Geotechnical work is a normal part of scoping a construction project such as this."

It would take about 10 weeks to finish the work and contractors were expected to start next week.

He was not expecting any disruption or noise for landowners or neighbours.

The project team had welcomed a new senior project manager, Kenn Wood, who had extensive wind farm development experience in New Zealand and Australia.

The EPA was in the process of forming a panel, Mr Cleland said.

"We’re expecting the forming of the panel part of the process to happen over the next six weeks.

"Once the panel is formed, they will invite comments on the application from adjoining landowners, occupiers, and other parties as they identify."