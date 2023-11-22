Getting a head start on the benefits of an active life

My kids are learning to love sports.

My boys are confident, a tad competitive and love a good runaround with their mates.

Both need to regularly burn off energy.

At their age my children don’t know what they don’t know when it comes to sports; what the options are, how each sport works or if they will even enjoy them.

To date the conversation goes a little like this ...

"Would you like to play this miniball this season?"

"Yes please Mum ... but what’s miniball?"

It has been that way for most sports since they started school as they have had opportunities put to them.

At this age and stage, offering children the opportunity to take part in a wide range of activities helps them learn what they do and don’t like, and if they choose things they love and in turn enjoy participating in them, it’s shown they are more likely to continue playing sport or engage in physical activities into their adult life.

They will learn to know how being active benefits them in their overall wellbeing. It even has a big fancy term attached to it — physical literacy.

Sport NZ defines a person’s physical literacy as "a combination of their motivation, confidence and competence to be active, along with their knowledge and understanding of how being active contributes to their life".

As a parent, being part of showing them the options available, and supporting their journey as they explore, learn and make decisions, is important.

In Eastern Southland we are lucky to have many wonderful sport and recreation opportunities available to us, backed by our local clubs, schools, volunteers, and facilities.

There are plenty of ways to find out more of what’s on offer — Facebook groups are easy sources of information, or you can visit your local club or facility, or get in touch via eastern@activesouthland.co.nz and we’ll do our best to find you the information you need.

By Gemma O'Neill

Active Southland

Eastern active co-ordinator