Goat hunting competition begins for a third year

Showing their catch at a wild goat hunt in Wellington earlier this month are (from left) NZ Hunter Adventures producer Willie Duley, Department of Conservation biodiversity monitoring manager Mike Perry, New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) goat hunting competition lead Trevor Gratton and Minister of Hunting and Fishing James Meager. Photos: supplied

Goat curry is on the menu for hunting households across the country as a national competition hopes to cull wild pests ethically and not let the meat go to waste.

The Department of Conservation (Doc) has partnered with the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) and others in its third annual National Wild Goat Hunting Competition.

NZDA goat hunting competition lead Trevor Gratton said they had two aims.

One was to dispatch of the animals under his organisation’s animal welfare guidelines, humanely and respectfully, the other aim was, to harvest the meat.

"We're working with local communities where possible and safely to use that meat and to make sure it doesn't go to waste," he said.

As part of the competition, he said they partner with chefs and kitchens around the country to offer up different recipes and incentives to try to use that protein.

At the start of the month, Mr Gratton took Minister of Hunting and Fishing and Minister for the South Island James Meager goat hunting in Wellington.

Rangitata MP Joseph Meager displays a goat he shot as part of the National Wild Goat Hunting Competition.

"So the Minister can enter some tails in this year's competition," he said.

The first year of the competition had 10,000 tails entered and last year was 12,500.

After the Wellington morning hunt, Mr Meager was "optimistically" hoping for 15,000 this year, Mr Gratton said.

"He told us we have to, so I suppose we have to now," he said.

Mr Meager told The Ensign, he was happy to promote a competition to lower the number of wild goats in New Zealand.

The competition played an important role in reducing the harm those animals caused to our farmlands and natural environment, he said.

"It also encourages more people to explore their own backyard and provides a fantastic opportunity for [them] to have a go at hunting for the first time," he said.

Minister for the South Island Joseph Meager talks to NZDA’s Trevor Gratton during their hunt.

These kinds of competitions were also about hunters building relationships with landowners and building trust, Mr Gratton said.

"We're able to put, trained, competent, ethical hunters on your property at a time and place that you're comfortable with to help you reduce these numbers," he said.

Numerous prizes, including hi-tech hunting gear, were up for grabs, with a total value of $70,000.

The counting of goat heads or tails for the competition could be done at NZDA meetings or at selected Hunting and Fishing locations.

The next two Southland NZDA meetings are set for 7.30pm, August 20 and September 17 at Long Bush Hall.

Entries run until November 26.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedmedia.co.nz