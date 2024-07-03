Goodies gifted

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Members of Eastern Southland Search and Rescue (ESSR) were given "baskets of goodies" by members of the Gore River Valley Lions at their annual general meeting. The gift was given during National Volunteer Week last month and the members of ESSR were "interrupted" at their AGM by Lions club member Virginia Carter and others. Ms Carter said the group wanted to show their appreciation for the commitment and dedication to the role.

"They were pretty chuffed. This was a way of recognising a group that do a lot in the community and often don’t get the recognition that the other services get."