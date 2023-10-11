Gore Camera Club results

Photo: Alan Ritchie

Gore Camera Club member Alan Ritchie won the club’s September competition with this photo, Boat Graveyard.

The brief was to take multiple shots at different exposures and blend them together to form one image, to produce a photograph with high dynamic range.

Dynamic range is the range of the lightest tones to the darkest tones.

Results: A Grade: Alan Ritchie, Boat Graveyard, 1; Gerry Compton, Only in America, 2; Gerry Compton, One Distant Friend, 3; Alison Moore, Wednesday Evening — Late Night, merit; Glennis Taylor, Backyard Retirement, merit.

B Grade: Noeline McDiarmid, HDR Sized, 1; Noeline McDiarmid, Arts Centre HDR Sized, 2; Liz O'Connell, Bumble Bee on Margaret Merrill, 3; Neil Thomson, Waiting for Business, merit.

C Grade: Eleanor Ashton, Petrified Forest, 1.