Gore hosts club champs

Competitors and their horses wait to hear the results of the dressage competition at the New Zealand Pony Club Association (NZPCA) South Island Champs last week. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

For the second year running, Gore was host to some of the South Island’s top pony riders.

Last week the 2024 New Zealand Pony Club Association (NZPCA) South Island Champs were held at the Gore A&P Showgrounds.

About 140 riders took part in the showjumping, dressage and games competitions.

About 150 riders took part in last year’s event.

Otago Southland Pony Clubsecretary Diane Bell saiddespite the lower numbers this year, it had gone really well.

"Last year Canterbury sent two teams for dressage and showjumping. Ashburton came with one team," Ms Bell said.

"This year it’s only dressage with all Otago, Southland and Canterbury."

The weather on the day wasperfect for the event, she said.

"We make a day of it and the weather certainly helps."

The championships had run smoothly, which was due to a well-organised team of volunteers, she said

"We’ve been organising this for the past year and on the whole I think it’s gone really well."

The showgrounds were a "great" venue for the event with its facilities, she said.

The North Island championships began on Monday and finish today.

The points each area’s team earned were ranked to find national title winners, she said.

"Everything is recreated up there, the only thing you can’t control is the weather."

The South Island event will be held in Ashburton next year.

