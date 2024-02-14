Gore visitor centre sees rise in sales

Visitor experience officer Julie Blackler holds a gift box that the Gore Visitor Centre sold during November and December. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

A uniquely Southland experience is proving popular with tourists at the Gore Visitor Centre.

In December, the centre recorded a 100% increase in sales revenue from December of the year prior.

Visitor experience manager Sharon Cooper said the number was good news for the centre.

"Stoked. It’s good when you have the figures to match. While the statistics are great for this recent period, it’s on top of the period before," she said.

For the 2023-24 financial year the centre was tracking a 44% sales increase on the year prior.

All items sold at the centre were sourced from New Zealand, she said.

"I won’t buy anything not from a New Zealand company."

"For me, it’s been finding that blend of supporting local and really pushing the whole local thing," Ms Cooper said.

She admitted that it had been going very well.

"The products are complementary to everything we offer."

That allowed the products to almost sell themselves, she said.

But none of the success would be possible without the staff, she said.

"Of course the most important and number one reason for our success is our fabulous team."

Some of the most commonly sold items were gift boxes, moonshine and Robbie’s products.

From November 1 to December 31 last year the centre sold 206 bottles of moonshine. The 100ml Original Moonshine Hokonui had its sales increased by 154% during that same period.

Other notable sales increases in the period included a 127% increase of manuka smoked moonshine varieties and the sale of 154 units of Robbie’s products.

A sales breakdown showed the centre’s core stock sales in December were up 114% compared to consignment/agency sales, which were up 79% on December, 2022.

During November and December 2023 the centre offered the gift boxes, she said.

"They went off.

"Pretty much we take all of what we have here and make it into a cohesive gift. The only rule I had was buy a minimum of three products and we’ll box it up."

It was a good Christmas gift for people who were hard to buy for, she said.

"It’s a very uniquely Southland box because you can’t get this anywhere else."

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell said it was great to see.

"It’s tourism returning to Gore."

It was exciting to see the development of that area for Gore, he said.

"It just shows the quality of stock and the quality of the service they provide."

