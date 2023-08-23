Greys finish top of table in division 2

Eastern United Grey wing Tim Cruickshank dribbles the ball on attack during Hockey Southland’s division two men’s final against Eastern United Blue in Invercargill on Saturday. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Eastern United Grey overcame an understrength Eastern United Blue team to take the Hockey Southland’s division two men’s title.

The Greys won 9-1.

Grey’s captain Steve Hook said he was pleased with the way the team went.

"We did play well.

"To be fair the Blue team weren’t as strong as during the season because they had a few players that weren’t able to make it today.

"We have had a lot closer games against them in the season."

Left wing Dylan Stewart played well, scoring four goals.

"He’s our top goal scorer and got our most valuable player for the season."

The Greys finished top of the table in the competition and were unbeaten for the season.

Eastern United Blue’s player Ethan Friend, 17, was the top goal scorer in division two scoring 16 goals.