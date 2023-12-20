Group hosting annual potluck, all welcome

International Connect Group members Mark McCann and Lisa Takahashi are inviting people along to the group’s annual Christmas potluck shared lunch in Mataura this Saturday. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

A home away from home is what a Gore group is hoping to achieve.

The International Connect Group in Gore is hosting its annual Christmas potluck this Saturday.

It is inviting newcomers, people of various cultures and any person in the district to come along.

The group, which has been around for more than five years, aims to connect people from various cultures and demographics

About 80 people attended the event last year.

Organiser Lisa Takahashi said the group helped her gain new friends when she first moved to Gore three years ago.

"I felt quite isolated with only myself and my two boys, but when I met Mark he introduced me to the group and I’ve made many great friends ever since."

"I really appreciate the group and what it has done for me."

"Some people in the area may not have friends or family close to them, so it is a good way to get to know other people and make new friends."

Organising member Mark McCann said the event was for "everyone".

"We have a very diverse community here, but the event is for everyone to come along."

"Everyone is welcome."

The family event would feature a bouncy castle, performances, activities, games and more.

"Everybody brings a secret Santa gift up to the value of $5, so everybody will be able to leave the party with a gift."

The event was free, but people were asked to bring food to share in the form of a potluck.

The potluck will be held at the Mataura Community Centre from noon onward.

■Please RSVP to Andrea on 021 230-7182 or go to the International Connect Group Facebook page for any inquiries.

- By Evelyn Thorn