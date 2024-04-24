Hard ball carries not enough to cement win

About 20m out from the tryline Riversdale Waikaka Vikings first five eighths Eion Letters receives the ball, takes off with Tokanui player Karl Watson chasing him down and breaking out of the tackles scores in the corner in a Rugby Southland division one game played at Riversdale on Saturday. Letters then kicked the conversion. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

In division one club rugby on Saturday the Waikaka Riversdale Vikings beat Tokanui 53-19 in perfect conditions at Riversdale.

The Vikings got out to an early lead before Tokanui worked their way back into the game through some hard ball carries from their forwards.

Tokanui’s blindside flanker and co-captain Jamie Callahan was playing his 150th game and tighthead prop Eamon Dean was in his 100th game.

Early in the second half some fancy footwork from the Vikings’ Irish centre Peter Cullen led to him scoring under the posts. Cullen scored two of the team’s eight tries.

Vikings second-rower Nathan Bokser was playing his 100th game and his locking partner Braden Falconer was man of the match in his 50th senior game. Front rower Matt McCall was the other standout player for the Vikings.

In the other two division one games Edendale maintained their unbeaten start to the season, accounting for Pioneer 27-15, and Wyndham had a 30-19 win in Te Anau.

Albion had the bye.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians were a bit scratchy in the first half of their premier grade game against the bottom-ranked Invercargill Blues team. Blues started best and led 10-7 after 25 minutes.

The Barbarians scored their second try to lead 12-10 at halftime and finished strongly to win 32-15 at Balmoral Dr.

Barbarians coach Bretton Taylor said it was shaping up as a tough day out before his team improved drastically in the second half.

Southland Stags loose forward Jacob Coghlan made his first appearance of the season for the Barbarians when he came off the bench for the second half.

In division two, Mataura were beaten 62-24 by Otautau Ohai Nightcaps.

By John Langford