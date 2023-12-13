Hard work results in play

PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

East Gore School pupil William Robinson, 10, drives to the hoop for a lay-up at the 3x3 Basketball Festival on Friday.

The festival was part of the Neighbourhood Play System’s East Gore project undertaken by East Gore School, Active Southland and the Gore District Council.

Deputy mayor Keith Hovell said an event such as that could not happen without the hard work of the community.

"It’s a shining example of how a community can work together," Mr Hovell said.

The festival was held at the Oxford St playground.