Harness lineup huge

It is a massive month of harness racing in Wyndham during March with two huge days of racing at Young Quinn Raceway.

First up, this Saturday, the club hosts a day of quality racing featuring the MLT Wyndham Cup, a 3200m race for a stake of $25,000.

Other features on the day include heat 3 of the Southern Belle Speed Series.

Later in the month, on Sunday, March 30, the action returns with the running of the prestigious group 2 Macca Lodge NZ Kindergarten Stakes over 1609m for $60,000.

Also on the programme that day is the $40,000 group 3 Champagne Stakes, heat 3 of the Alabar NZ Southern Supremacy Series and the Hunter Family Handicap Pace.

Admission is free on both days.

There will be competitions and prizes plus plenty of free entertainment for the children including Mini-Jeeps, bouncy castles, lolly scrambles and more.

Bring the gazebo or a picnic blanket and enjoy some top quality harness racing along with some great entertainment. The first race is scheduled for noon on each day.