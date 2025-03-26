Hawkeswood defends sprint title

Aucklander Jack Hawkeswood, based at Millers Flat, on the charge in his Toyota GR Yaris, on his way to victory at the Crossroads Clinton Popotunoa Rallysprint on Saturday. PHOTOS: STEPHEN RUSSELL

Auckland driver Jack Hawkeswood, currently resident in Millers Flat in Central Otago, set a scorching time on the last run of the day to seal his second consecutive Eastern Southland Car Club Crossroads Clinton Popotunoa Rallysprint in South Otago on Saturday.

Hawkeswood, in his Toyota GR Yaris, and Dunedin driver Emma Gilmour had a massive battle throughout, with Gilmour in her Citroen C3 leading after the three runs through leg 1, her best time of 5min 10.26sec placing her ahead of Hawkeswood before leg 2, which was the same piece of road traversed in the opposite direction.

Hawkeswood grabbed the lead after the first run through leg 2 before Gilmour regained it on the second run. Hawkeswood then produced a time of 4min 47.59sec on his final run. Gilmour also set her best time of leg 2 on that final run with a 4:52.18 but when each driver’s best times from each leg were tallied, it was Hawkeswood with an elapsed time of 9min 59.02sec who took the victory, just ahead of Gilmour on 10min 02.78sec. Hawkeswood’s last run of the day also set a record for leg 2 of the event.

Emma Gilmour, of Dunedin, battled hard with Hawkeswood throughout the event in her Citroen C3, eventually finishing second.

Sixth seed James Worker of Mossburn, in a Mitsubishi EVO 6, was third, with his young son Sam in the co-driver’s seat, while Carter Strang, of Wallacetown, (EVO 10) was fourth, followed by Caleb MacDonald, of Queenstown, in his EVO 6 and Kingsley Jones, of Pukekohe, in his Skoda Fabia R5.

Derek Ayson, of Gore, was seventh overall and first 2-wheel-drive car home and the winner of class C in his Opel Manta 400, while Ian Warren of Dunedin, in his Nissan Pulsar VZR, took the class B honours in eighth, one spot ahead of class B runner-up Thomas Paul, of Cromwell, in his Honda Civic.

Class A was won by Jak Elliott, of Glenavy, in a Toyota Echo, from Kevin Brockie, of Dunedin, in a Toyota Vitz.

James Worker of Mossburn in his Mitsubishi EVO 6 took third place in Saturday’s Crossroads Clinton Popotunoa Rallysprint.

Other class placegetters were Paul Cross, of Gore, in his Toyota Corolla AE86, third in class B behind Warren and Paul, and Tim Mackersy, of Dunedin, third in class C behind Ayson and Gill. With the top three overall not eligible for class prizes, Strang won class D from MacDonald and Jones.

Three competitors did not finish the event. Gore drivers Damian Vincent and David Kirk and Jake Thomas, of Mosgiel, all succumbed to driveline issues.

Eastern Southland Car Club event secretary Roger Laird said the event went off smoothly.

"We were very lucky with the weather and the event was very well received by competitors and the landowners, with many favourable comments received. Thank you to the competitors, landowners, volunteers and Crossroads Clinton for their support of the event." — APL