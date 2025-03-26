Hawkeswood defends sprint title

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hawkeswood, in his Toyota GR Yaris, and Dunedin driver Emma Gilmour had a massive battle throughout, with Gilmour in her Citroen C3 leading after the three runs through leg 1, her best time of 5min 10.26sec placing her ahead of Hawkeswood before leg 2, which was the same piece of road traversed in the opposite direction.
Hawkeswood grabbed the lead after the first run through leg 2 before Gilmour regained it on the second run. Hawkeswood then produced a time of 4min 47.59sec on his final run. Gilmour also set her best time of leg 2 on that final run with a 4:52.18 but when each driver’s best times from each leg were tallied, it was Hawkeswood with an elapsed time of 9min 59.02sec who took the victory, just ahead of Gilmour on 10min 02.78sec. Hawkeswood’s last run of the day also set a record for leg 2 of the event.
Derek Ayson, of Gore, was seventh overall and first 2-wheel-drive car home and the winner of class C in his Opel Manta 400, while Ian Warren of Dunedin, in his Nissan Pulsar VZR, took the class B honours in eighth, one spot ahead of class B runner-up Thomas Paul, of Cromwell, in his Honda Civic.
Class A was won by Jak Elliott, of Glenavy, in a Toyota Echo, from Kevin Brockie, of Dunedin, in a Toyota Vitz.
Three competitors did not finish the event. Gore drivers Damian Vincent and David Kirk and Jake Thomas, of Mosgiel, all succumbed to driveline issues.
Eastern Southland Car Club event secretary Roger Laird said the event went off smoothly.
"We were very lucky with the weather and the event was very well received by competitors and the landowners, with many favourable comments received. Thank you to the competitors, landowners, volunteers and Crossroads Clinton for their support of the event." — APL