High tea for cancer research

Soroptimist International (SI) Gore member Susan Clutterbuck (left) and president Debbie Dickson look at the tickets that have been printed for the group’s high tea.

The high tea will raise money for ovarian cancer research.

Pauline Blomfield of K9 Medical Detection New Zealand will be the guest speaker.

K9 Medical Detection New Zealand has a team of dogs that assist in the detection of cancer and other diseases.

Mrs Dickson said ovarian cancer was an overlooked crisis in women’s health and killed more women than the road toll.

"The club is looking to raise funds to go towards this important research.

"SI Gore encourages all interested to come and hear about these amazing dogs, as well as learning more about ovarian cancer and the important and ground-breaking research."

Tickets for the high tea are $35 and available at Country Living in Main St, Gore.

The high tea will be held on October 8, from 2pm to 4pm at Hawthorn Den Inn, Waikaka Valley.