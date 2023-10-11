Hilarious shenanigans abound

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gareth Ward
Bateman Books
The crafty wizard Tarquin returns in Gareth Ward’s sequel to his previous best-selling novel The Hand of Glodd.
Borrowing liberally and gleefully from the world of Dungeons & Dragons, Ocian’s Elven takes Tarquin the Honest and his long-suffering sidekick Lunar and drops them into a classic heist plot (hence the punny title).
Tarquin must steal a magical stone from a museum of Elven antiquities, which (of course!) requires the gathering of an unlikely crew, a dastardly plan and tricksy manoeuvring between allies-turned-enemies-turned-allies. Oh, and there are vampires.
Written in Tarquin’s highly amusing voice, with a good dose of absurdist British humour, Ocian’s Elven will hit the spot for anyone with a taste for fantasy, shenanigans, and hilarity.
By Feby Idrus