Hilarious shenanigans abound

TARQUIN THE HONEST: OCIAN’S ELVENBateman Books

The crafty wizard Tarquin returns in Gareth Ward’s sequel to his previous best-selling novel The Hand of Glodd.

Borrowing liberally and gleefully from the world of Dungeons & Dragons, Ocian’s Elven takes Tarquin the Honest and his long-suffering sidekick Lunar and drops them into a classic heist plot (hence the punny title).

Tarquin must steal a magical stone from a museum of Elven antiquities, which (of course!) requires the gathering of an unlikely crew, a dastardly plan and tricksy manoeuvring between allies-turned-enemies-turned-allies. Oh, and there are vampires.

Written in Tarquin’s highly amusing voice, with a good dose of absurdist British humour, Ocian’s Elven will hit the spot for anyone with a taste for fantasy, shenanigans, and hilarity.

By Feby Idrus