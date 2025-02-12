Home intruder frightens occupants

After a break-in during the early hours of Saturday, one Gore resident says she feels her home has been violated.

The incident occurred about 4am on Saturday when the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, was awoken by the sound of her dog barking and their front door slamming.

Investigating, they discovered lights in the house were on, and talked to their house guest, who came face to face with the man just moments earlier.

The intruder, wearing track pants and a hoodie, told them "it’s all right, it’s only me" before the guest slammed the door and retreated into the room.

After talking, the two realised what had happened and, after retrieving a heavy bottle to use as a makeshift weapon, they explored the house, discovering a bedroom window wide open.

Nothing in the home had been stolen, but the incident still came as a big shock to the resident.

They said they felt their home had been violated, and were taking measures to increase security at the house.

A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing. The scene was being examined and fingerprints had been taken, but no arrests had been made.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz