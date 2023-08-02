Hometown gig

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Maegan (left) and Nicola Mitchell will be performing at Gore’s Little Theatre on Friday as part of their Find a River tour.

The sisters are nearly at the end of the tour.

They were looking forward to playing in the Little Theatre, Nicola said.

"It’s a beautiful space to play in. It’s so nice and cosy."

They had played there several times with their sister Jenny.

"It’s such a cool spot and we thought it was the perfect spot

for us to have our first show we’ve put on in Gore," Nicola said.

The sisters have been on tour since June but most of the gigs have been at the weekend because Nicola is studying in Wellington.

"It’s been so fun."

They had released half an album.

"It’s got four songs on it and the title track is Find a River."

They had sold out shows in Dunedin and Auckland.

In 2023, they won the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards overall runner-up award and said they could not wait to bring their show home to Gore.