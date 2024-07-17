How poetic

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Tokonui resident Steven Hayes reads Tales of the High Country as he prepares for the Southern District Arts Trust annual poetry day on Sunday.

Trust publicity officer Lianne Andrews said after 17 years of the event there would still be plenty to hear.

"We are very lucky to have some amazing and talented people from around the area, some locals and some from further afield that are happy to share their poems with us."

She encouraged anyone interested to come to the Tokonui Tavern at 2pm and listen.

"If you want to join in that’s OK.

"Put your name down on the day."