If you thought last week was tough . . .

You shouldn’t be reading this column, as I couldn’t tip the All Blacks to beat the Outer Hebrides!

Two from six at the weekend for me — what a disgrace.

To be fair, most of our punters had a tough time as well. But the big news is Michael Vetters, of Gore, who finished “stone motherless” last year across all comps, performed a “Nostradamus” and led all the punters this week!

The Rebels solidified their spot on the table when they proved too strong for Moana Pasifika, in Waikato, in a topsy-turvy affair. The mighty Highlanders defied all odds to hold off the Waratahs to go two from three. To be fair, the flyhalf from the Tahs certainly helped them out, choking with the extra-time penalty. The Crusaders went zip from three when the Drua scored 20 unanswered points in the heat in Suva.

The Brumbies held off a resurgent Force to sit mid table in the comp. The Hurricanes were just better than the Blues to be the only unbeaten side in the comp with another compelling performance. The Chiefs came unstuck in Brisbane to go down to the Reds. The Reds’ defence in the last 10 minutes had to be seen to be believed.

Zac, from Harcourts, solidified his spot at the top of the table in Gore and is four points clear of his nearest challengers — Chris, from Country & Co, and Steven Tutty, from Capri.

- This week, the Hurricanes (12-) visit the Crusaders on Friday night and they could go four from four. Rob Penney, from the Crusaders, could be looking for a new job on Saturday morning. But it will be local derby with a lot on the line, so it will go down to the wire.

- The Reds (12-) are on a roll and should account for the Rebels, but there won’t be a lot in it.

- The Force (12-) are at home to Moana Pasifika and might snag their first win of the season. They are playing early because of the predicted heat.

- In the big game on Saturday afternoon, the Landers (12-) take on the Brumbies in a massive encounter at the Greenhouse. The Landers have two from three, but winning the home game is a must. The Brumbies are a well-organised outfit with speed out wide and a massive rolling maul, but I pick the Landers will get it done in a tight encounter.

- The Chiefs (13+) have had the wake-up call and will be too strong for the Drua in Waikato.

- The Waratahs host the Blues (12-) in Sydney. The Blues need to bounce back and should do.

Good luck this weekend punters, because it is not any easier.

