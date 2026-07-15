Follow the stars, not the noise.

Our ancestors didn't navigate by setting off in the dark and hoping for the best. They used the stars to understand where they were, where they wanted to go and the best way to get there.

Matariki reminds us of the importance of reflection and planning. It is a time to pause, remember those who have gone before us, celebrate what we have today and consider the path ahead. It is a reminder that the best decisions are rarely rushed.

They come from taking stock, gathering knowledge and understanding the opportunities and challenges that lie before us.

For those early navigators, the stars were more than points of light in the night sky. They were guides, helping people determine their position, direction and destination. They provided certainty in an uncertain world.

But the stars alone were not enough. Successful journeys also depended on experience, observation and careful judgement.

The same principles apply today. Before embarking on any significant journey, whether across an ocean or through a major change in local government, we need a clear destination, reliable information and a good understanding of the conditions ahead. We need to know not only where we want to go, but why we are going there and what it will take to get there.

Local government is changing, and questions about amalgamation and governance are now part of the conversation. Before setting a new course, it is important that we hear from the people who will be most affected by those decisions. Community feedback, local knowledge and open discussion should be at the heart of the path we choose together.

Matariki encourages us to lift our eyes beyond the immediate horizon and think about the legacy we leave for future generations. The choices we make today should be guided not by emotion or assumptions, but by evidence, careful consideration and a shared vision for the future.

Just as our ancestors looked to the stars before changing course, we too should take the time to look beyond the noise, find our bearings and choose our direction with care.