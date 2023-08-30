Improving lives with activity, involvement

There have been a couple of changes to the Active Southland Eastern team, so we thought it was a great time to reintroduce ourselves.

Gemma O’Neil is the eastern regional active co-ordinator.

Her role involves working with sports organisations, councils, and other community representatives in the Eastern Southland area

"It’s all about getting the community more active, and getting them more involved."

Jaimee Gillan has joined the regional sports trust’s Toku Oranga team as the Gore-based health coach and is working across two medical centres in Gore.

Toku Oranga is about helping people navigate their health journeys with the confidence, knowledge, and options they need to achieve optimum health outcomes — it’s about setting up clear pathways to better health, and about connecting in agencies and organisations that can play a role in that journey.

"It’s about helping people to improve their lives."

Rose Dickison and I (Jodie Whitson) are school facilitators with Active Southland’s Healthy Active Learning team.

Healthy Active Learning is a joint government initiative between Sport New Zealand and the Ministries of Health and Education that seeks to improve the wellbeing of children and young people, through healthy eating and drinking and quality physical activity.

As part of this initiative, Active Southland is supporting schools to better understand and implement the New Zealand Health and Physical Education curriculum and recognise the value that can come from our children being more physically active.

If you would like any information or a chat with any of our Eastern team come visit us at our office, Wayland St, across the road from the Gore Multisport Complex.

By Jodie Whitson

Active Southland

Eastern School Facilitator

Healthy Active Learning