Initiative leaves its mark on area

After three years of dedicated effort, the Hokonui Runanga Kaupapa Taiao’s undertaking funded by Land Information New Zealand’s Job for Nature initiative has reached its conclusion.

The initiative, aimed at managing and restoring the natural environment by safeguarding native wildlife, has left a significant mark on the Hokonui Hills takiwā spanning 27,000ha.

Throughout this period, the project employed up to 11 biosecurity and biodiversity rangers who work tirelessly to tackle the issue of invasive possums.

Their efforts have resulted in a significant reduction in possum numbers, with over 3600 possums dispatched from the area.

One of the pivotal outcomes of the funding was the establishment of the Haumuri volunteer co-ordinator role.

This co-ordinator has played a vital role in deploying 391 Doc 200 and 63 Doc 250 trap boxes throughout Haumuri (Croydon Bush) and Dolamore Park walking track networks.

These trap boxes have proven to be highly effective in capturing pests, contributing to the preservation of the ecosystem.

The impact of these efforts is evident in the statistics.

The trap boxes have intercepted 87 ferrets, 85 stoats, 1346 possums, 833 rats and 12 weasels.

Taiao extends its heartfelt gratitude to the landowners who granted permission for the rangers to access their land for pest control purposes.

Their co-operation facilitated in easier access to the Hokonui Hills, enhancing the success of the project. Additionally, Taiao acknowledges the invaluable contribution of the network of the volunteers who have played a vital role in protecting native wildlife.

This achievement stands as a testament to the power of collaborative efforts and targeted conservation initiatives and highlights what can be accomplished when communities come together to preserve and nurture the natural environment for future generations.

Hokonui Runanga floriculture office manager Shelley Karena