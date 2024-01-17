Initiative promotes health, wellbeing

Hokonui Rūnanga, a community-focused organisation, has taken a proactive approach to promote the health and wellbeing of its older members.

The initiative, called Kaumatua Day, happens fortnightly every Wednesday, beginning today.

Held on-site from 10am to 1pm, this event is not only inclusive of kai (food) but also encompasses a range of activities designed to enrich the lives of our older community.

The day kicks off with Taurite Tū, a light exercise class designed for strengthening and fall prevention.

Recognising the importance of physical activity in maintaining overall health, this session aims to provide a fun and supportive environment for seniors to engage in fitness.

Following exercise, participants are treated to insightful talks by speakers from various local community services.

Topics cover a spectrum of subjects vital to the wellbeing of seniors, including community law, fraud and scams, and budgeting.

This information equips attendees with valuable knowledge, allowing them to navigate challenges and make informed decisions.

The day’s activities culminate in a shared lunch, fostering social interaction and community bonding.

It is Māori custom/tikanga to share and eat food together, nourishing the body and creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and support.

Additionally, for those who like a little friendly competition and banter, participants can choose to stay on and play a game of housie.

Kaumatua days are an open invitation to all community members aged 65 and over.

Participating will offer benefits of exercise, socialisation and shared knowledge.

Hokonui Rūnanga provides transportation upon arrangement, ensuring that anyone can attend these days.

If you wish to know more about Kaumatua Day please contact our office on 03 208-7954.

Kaumatua Day stands as a testament to Hokonui Runanga’s commitment to holistic community care, providing a platform for seniors to thrive physically, mentally and socially.

Hokonui Rūnanga office manager Shelley Karena