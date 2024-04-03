Inspiring trip for Hokonui Celtic

The Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band lead the St Patrick's Parade down Queen St, Auckland, after competing in the New Zealand Pipe Band Championships last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band had a successful trip to the New Zealand Pipe Band Championships.

Last month, 25 band members competed at the championships in Auckland.

Hokonui Celtic’s grade 4A band came fourth in its division and the grade 4B band came fifth.

Pipe band snare drummer Megan Mitchell said she was proud of the bands’ efforts.

“The New Zealand Pipe Band Championships is the peak event in the pipe band season. It’s also the largest pipe band competition outside of Scotland," Ms Mitchell said.

The drum core of the 4A band won the drumming section in their grade.

"How could we not be chuffed with that?"

Fifty-two bands competed in various grades, with some travelling from Australia to compete, she said.

"Lots of hard work was put in from the band.

"Nationals was a great time, I don’t think there is any experience like it where you can be around people who are passionate about pipe bands and are always just keen to have a great time."

After the championships, band members led the St Patrick's Parade down Queen St in Auckland.

"Trips away like that really help players get excited for the next season to come."