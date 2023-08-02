Interactive display evokes happiness

Riversdale School pupils (from the front) Sam Rossiter, 8, Murphy Stone and Bayden Waite, both 9, pose in front of the wings display mounted on the town’s community centre during the Riversdale Arts Mixed Media Exhibition last week. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Many visitors have taken their photograph in front of the wings displayed on the wall of the Riversdale Community Centre.

The display was part of Riversdale Arts Mixed Media Exhibition activities.

People were invited to think about what made them fly or happy and pose for a photograph.

Media liaison Christine O’Connor said the aim was to have an activity that was interactive.

"So many people of all ages have engaged — from great-grandmas to small children.

"It’s about what makes you happy. What makes you fly."

She gave templates of feathers ranging in sizes to Otama, Riversdale, Balfour and Waikaia schools and the pupils were given a wallpaper feather to paint.

They painted one end black and the other end white with bright colours in between.

After the paint dried they used a white pastel to draw words or images of things that made them happy.

Once the feathers were returned, she and Riversdale Arts committee member Rachael Nicholson assembled them into the wing shape.

"There’s 240 feathers there," Mrs O’Connor said.

The Ensign asked Riversdale School pupils Bayden Waite, Murphy Stone and Sam Rossiter what made them fly.

"Motorbikes because they’re fun to ride," Bayden said.

"Lining up the gun to shoot a stag," Murphy said.

"Bayden because he’s my friend," Sam said.

