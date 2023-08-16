Jobs expo on next month

More than 35 employers have signed up to meet job seekers at the Southland Jobs Expo in Invercargill next month.

Hosted by Great South and the Ministry of Social Development the event offers opportunities for job seekers to talk with training providers and local employers and recruitment agencies.

Employers attending include NZ Aluminium Smelters, farmers, Te Whatu Ora, Alliance, Ballance AgriNutrients, the Invercargill City Council, Corrections, Niagara Sawmilling, and Central Otago orchardists looking to recruit for their upcoming seasons.

The expo will be held at Hansen Hall, SIT / Te Pukenga, 133 Tay St, Invercargill, from 2pm-5pm on Tuesday, September 5.