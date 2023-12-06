Joint effort to protect Pomahaka galaxiid

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fish & Game is removing trout from streams in plantation forests where threatened native fish require protection and there is little sports fishing value.
Otago Fish & Game Council chief executive Ian Hadland said a headwater tributary of Crookston Burn, in the Blue Mountains, had a population of rare Pomahaka galaxiids.
"Upstream of the repaired culvert, 25 Pomahaka galaxiids were identified and 85 trout were captured and relocated below the culvert," Mr Hadland said.
"It’s a challenging site for electric fishing because of the vegetation and steep nature of the creek, but we’re pleased with the result."
Fish & Game electric-fished the creek last month to identify the extent of native fish and remove the brown trout, he said.
"Projects such as this fit with Otago Fish & Game’s species interaction policy. Trout removals are always considered carefully alongside other methods to protect galaxiids and other native species.
"We’re pleased to be working with a private forest owner such as Ernslaw One to protect both native fish and introduced sports fish."
Ernslaw One aquaculture manager John Hollows said the idea for the project came about when DNA testing revealed trout had migrated upstream into an area where galaxiids were previously the only fish species present.
Discussions with Otago Fish & Game led to the trout being removed.
Mr Hollows said the research highlighted the ecological importance of creeks within the company’s plantation forests.