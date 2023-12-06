Joint effort to protect Pomahaka galaxiid

Ernslaw One aquaculture manager John Hollows admires a rare Pomahaka galaxiid at Crookston Burn. PHOTO: IAN HADLAND

Otago Fish & Game and Ernslaw One are working together to protect native fish species in the Blue Mountains.

Fish & Game is removing trout from streams in plantation forests where threatened native fish require protection and there is little sports fishing value.

Otago Fish & Game Council chief executive Ian Hadland said a headwater tributary of Crookston Burn, in the Blue Mountains, had a population of rare Pomahaka galaxiids.

"Upstream of the repaired culvert, 25 Pomahaka galaxiids were identified and 85 trout were captured and relocated below the culvert," Mr Hadland said.

"It’s a challenging site for electric fishing because of the vegetation and steep nature of the creek, but we’re pleased with the result."

Fish & Game electric-fished the creek last month to identify the extent of native fish and remove the brown trout, he said.

Otago Fish & Game chief executive Ian Hadland holds a brown trout captured through electric fishing and relocated below a fish barrier at Crookston Burn. PHOTO: JOHN HOLLOWS

Trout had entered the tributary following flood damage to a culvert which had acted as a fish barrier and previously protected the native fish population.

"Projects such as this fit with Otago Fish & Game’s species interaction policy. Trout removals are always considered carefully alongside other methods to protect galaxiids and other native species.

"We’re pleased to be working with a private forest owner such as Ernslaw One to protect both native fish and introduced sports fish."

Ernslaw One aquaculture manager John Hollows said the idea for the project came about when DNA testing revealed trout had migrated upstream into an area where galaxiids were previously the only fish species present.

Discussions with Otago Fish & Game led to the trout being removed.

Mr Hollows said the research highlighted the ecological importance of creeks within the company’s plantation forests.

The Pomahaka galaxiid is found only in the Pomahaka River and its tributaries in South Otago. PHOTO: IAN HADLAND

"This initiative is not a standalone effort by Ernslaw One; rather it’s a part of a larger biodiversity protection project in our southern plantation forests," he said.