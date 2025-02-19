From jungle to a productive forest garden

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple moved into the five-acre lifestyle property, just outside Gore, almost three years ago and have been busy working on the project ever since.
Mrs Hunt said a forest garden is based on the premise that you have thick layers of vegetation, tall trees, shorter trees, shrubs and lower productive plants.
"We have thinned out some of the trees and removed most of the ‘jungly’ growth and introduced many new plants including lots of flowers.
"We have retained all of the productive fruit and nut trees that we found among the waist-high grass and were delighted to discover raised beds in the vegetable garden.
"We have added a fruit cage for soft fruit, as the birds were getting it all before and Dave built a lean-to greenhouse for growing tomatoes."
"We have bee hives in the nuttery where there are hazelnuts, chestnuts, walnuts and medlars and the bees also help with pollination of the fruit trees in the orchard."
Mrs Hunt said the couple enjoy working on gardening projects together, combining their skills and creativity to create something unique.
"This is our third garden project since moving to New Zealand from England nearly 14 years ago.
"Our current project has been landscaping the driveway, which has opened up views across the valley."
Her favourite part of the garden is a new flower bed planted recently and just getting established, but she also likes her cutting bed, planted last year with flowers for dried flower arrangements.
A favourite plant in the garden is a 4m-tall echium which is always covered in bees.