Junior bikers rev up for motorcycle camp

Luke Affleck,10, of the Gore & Districts Motorcycle Club, rides down a hill at the camp. PHOTO: SMITTIE PHOTOGRAPHY

This year’s Ewan Allan Honda Kids Camp Waikaia was a resounding success as attendee numbers grew from previous years.

The camp was held in Waikaia at the weekend.

Organiser Andrew Allan said it was a great to see such a big turnout.

"There was a couple of hundred all up. Just over 130 kids and their parents," MrAllan said.

The weather played a pivotal part in the camp’s success, he said.

"It was bloody hot and everyone enjoyed it."

Many of the attendees had already booked for next year’s camp, he said.

"Afterwards everyone [came] over and thanked us. They were all wanting to know what the dates are for next year."

The event was in its 17th year with no plans of stopping, he said.

"It’ll be bigger and stronger next year."

It was a good way to get kids on their bikes in a safe way, Mr Allan said.

"It’s a good controlled environment for them to learn."

Riders who took part had the chance to ride along three different tracks, he said.

They started on a flat track before moving on to the Windy Creek track and the final track was on the Dicksons family farm, he said.

"The idea is to get all the learners to get up around the last track.

"And we did, they were all getting around there."

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz