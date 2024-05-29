Kindness and inclusiveness, think pink

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Pupils at Tapanui School wore pink last Friday to mark Pink Shirt Day.

The annual event is celebrated at schools and businesses across New Zealand, with an aim of eliminating bullying and promoting kindness and inclusiveness.

Principal Jane Stuart said it was fantastic to see staff and pupils embrace the event.

"Pink Shirt Day is yet another opportunity for us to demonstrate and discuss the uniqueness of everyone in our school community.

"As part of our strategic plan we are working on developing our school culture where great citizens can grow as positive contributors to our school and wider community."