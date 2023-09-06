Lapping it up

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Balfour School pupils George Stewart, 5, and Riley Eaton, 10, take part in a obstacle course walkathon at the school last month to raise money for the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

The 79 pupils raised $1072.

Teacher Kath Dillon said the pupils set themselves a target number of laps to complete.

"Most kids smashed their goals [with] many walking, running, crawling, hurdling, jumping, over 10km."

Two pupils completed 70 laps each, which would have been about 18km.

"The students took away an understanding of the difficult journey cancer patients and their families face.

"The children's empathy and determination shone through on the day.

"It was incredible to witness their joy in completing their laps and wanting to walk as far as they could."