Lessons of awe-inspiring story still echo today

One Life tells the extraordinary real-life story of how one man changed the destinies of more than 600 children.

On the eve of World War 2, young English stockbroker Nicholas Winton goes to Czechoslovakia to work for a week with a British-led committee helping refugees displaced when the Nazis invaded their country.

There he becomes aware of the plight of the mostly Jewish refugee children and persuades the committee the children need to be transported to safety in England.

It is a daunting task full of obstacles.

His London-based mother Babette and volunteers in Czechoslovakia help get the right papers for the children, who have to cross Europe which is increasingly under the control of the Nazis.

When Winton returns to England, he and his mother recruit foster parents for the children.

Winton’s adventures were virtually unknown. However, in 1988, when cleaning out his papers, he ponders what to do with a scrapbook containing the documents and photographs of the children he helped save.

He shows the scrapbook to holocaust researcher Elisabeth Maxwell, the wife of media magnate Robert, and the story is eventually told on the BBC television programme That’s Life, where Winton meets

some of the people he helped save 30 years earlier.

Anthony Hopkins does a magnificent job as Winton, as does Johnny Flynn, who plays the younger version.

Helena Bonham Carter gives a heartwarming performance as Winton’s mother Babette.

The use of flashback between 1938 and the present is well done and enhances the fact the children are never far from Winton’s mind.

It is hard to do justice to this movie in a short review but it is a powerful story worth seeing.

It is an awe-inspiring account of one man who made a difference and did not realise the extent of what he had achieved until many years later. It is the sort of movie which restores my hope in humankind but also reminds me refugees today continue to live in the conditions and danger shown.