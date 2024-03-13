Letter to the Editor: chief executive's position

Kevin Hammond,

Gore

I would like to ask the Gore District Council why the interviews for the chief executive’s position were held in Queenstown and what was the cost to us all as ratepayers?

I am writing to ask some simple questions which only require simple answers regarding the employment costs of our new chief executive.

[What is the ] chief executive’s salary package?

What did employment consultants Brannigans cost?

What were the Queenstown costs?

How many councillors went?

Why was your office not used? (It’s not that small is it?)

It is unusual for the employer to go to the applicant to interview. Any reasons why?

As you used my money (ratepayer) you have my full permission to make this information public; I don’t mind at all.

Regards

Alan Byrne, Gore

REPLY

I want to thank your two correspondents — Mr Byrne and Mr Hammond — for their interest in the recruitment of our new chief executive.

The council has been as transparent as possible throughout the recruitment process while ensuring we protected applicants’ privacy, which was paramount.

The approved budget for the entire recruitment process was $70,000, which included costs for Brannigans. This figure is standard for any chief executive recruitment.

At this stage it looks as though we will be well within budget.

I want to assure people the council would not have gone through the process as effectively and professionally without Brannigans.

Interviews were held in Queenstown as it was the most cost-effective location, given the five preferred applicants had to fly in from around the country. Factors such as flights, accommodation, venue and car hire were considered for Invercargill, Queenstown and Gore.

It is common practice to hold in-person interviews off-site.

This protects an applicant’s privacy and mitigates the potential for any information being leaked.

All elected members, except one, attended the interviews. It was important to have everyone involved in the process once we had settled on a preferred candidates list.

However, it precluded us from holding interviews in my office as there’s barely standing room for 12 people.

We travelled to Queenstown in a van hired from the Mataura Fire Brigade and driven by a councillor. We left Gore at 5.30am and returned about 7pm.

The council publishes details about its chief executive’s salary package annually in our annual report. The report is publicly available on our website.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell