Local made South Port intern director

A Gore man has been appointed an intern director at South Port.

South Port announced in a statement last week Sam Grant had been appointed for a term of 18 months.

It is an observer role only and he is not considered a director.

Mr Grant is an investment adviser with Craigs Investment Partners.

South Port’s board chairman Philip Cory-Wright said the internship offered a unique opportunity to delve into the realm of corporate governance alongside experienced directors with expertise across various sectors and industries.

This internship is aligned with the Southland corporate governance intern programme, which aims to build governance capability in Southland and provide opportunities for aspiring directors to advance their careers.

"This appointment gives Sam first-hand practical experience in a commercial board setting where he can bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the table," Mr Cory-Wright said.

Mr Grant was pleased to be appointed.

"I am honoured to join South Port as an intern director.

"This opportunity allows me to gain invaluable insights into corporate governance and contribute to the strategic direction of Southland’s only listed company.

"Being a proud Southlander, I am excited to give back to the community and help drive its growth and success."