Local riders perform well at cross-country champs

Some of the members of the Gore Motorcycle Club who had success at the New Zealand Cross-Country Championship were, left, Jonty Richard, Kylie Dorr and Blake Affleck,14. PHOTO SUPPLIED

The Gore Motorcycle Club has had a New Zealand Cross-Country Championship event to remember.

Three members of the club finished second in their competing class and one achieved a first place finish in the junior class at the championships held recently.

Kylie Dorr, Jonty Richard, and Blake Affleck, 16, all had second placings and Blake also achieving a first place finish.

A group of 20 people travelled from Otago and Southland to the championships in the North Island, including 10 riders.

Dorr, who is also the club secretary, said everyone at the club was extremely proud of each other.

"Everyone did so well. We’re really proud of everyone," Ms Dorr said.

She and the other riders were very tired after competing. They had to travel to Flemington, in central Hawke’s Bay, for round three, then to Tinui, near Masterton, for round four, before driving back home, she said.

However, they were all especially proud of Blake, who placed second in the junior 250cc grade and first in the junior teams with team-mates Lochie Cornish and Caiden Guthrie, she said.

Blake and Masterton rider Max Williams were tied on points heading into the final race of the championship.

Unfortunately, Blake crashed, all but ending his title bid, she said.

"He was absolutely gutted, he was leading the series, it came right down to the final race."

He finished the final race in sixth, she said.

"It was a real b ... .r. But he’s a really talented young guy and I think he can go really far in the sport."

Despite that, just getting to compete at the event was a big achievement, she said.

"It’s a huge sacrifice and it’s really hard to make that sacrifice to go all that way."

Club members had travelled to Nelson in February to compete in the first two rounds in the series.

There was hope there would be a southern-based series of the competition in 2025, she said.

"The southern clubs have been working together really hard to try and get some national events further south because it really disadvantages our riders to have to travel so far."

By getting the event further south more success would hopefully be seen as the championship would become accessible, she said.

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz