Maintaining a homegrown food supply

Garden maintenance is important at this time of the year.

Hoe regularly between rows to control weeds and maintain a good texture of soil.

Small weeds can be left on the ground but any with flower heads should be put in the compost bin as many will produce seeds on severed stems.

Clear away remnants of cabbages, lettuces and other crops.

Left in the ground, stems keep drawing nourishment from the soil, but in the compost bin they add a green element.

Broccoli, which can take up to four months from planting out to maturity, can be sown now for late winter and spring use.

Spinach, turnips and onions can be sown.

Brown onions generally do better in the South if sown in autumn, then left to stand over the winter.

Perfect Keeper and Pukekohe Long Keeper are recommended varieties.

When thinned in October, discards can be used like spring onions.

Late-sown beetroot, carrots and turnips will need thinning.

Leeks need to be kept thoroughly watered.

If rotted poultry manure is mulched around the plants first, liquid manure will be created, acting as a stimulant.

A light sprinkling of salt on sandy soils will also stimulate growth but, as always, salt should be treated with some caution.

Excessive potash fertiliser can increase the salt content in soil. If in doubt, leave it out.

Parsley sown now should be ready for spring and next summer.

Soaking the seed for a few hours in warm water will help germination.

As seedlings appear, thin them ruthlessly to prevent overcrowding.

Small sowings of mesclun for salads, and asian vegetables such as pak choi and tatsoi for stir-fries ensures a regular supply.

Mesclun mixes, which are eaten at the leaf stage, include up to eight vegetables and are ideal for small households that find full-grown lettuces too big.

Rhubarb flower stems must be removed to prevent them sapping the strength of the plants. The same is true of seakale.

Unless they are being saved for seed, trim seed heads from herbs such as sage, parsley and thyme.

Fruit

Strawberries should be flowering for their second crop next month.

Although the autumn crop is generally smaller, these berries are often the best flavoured.

Old varieties are unsuitable for commercial growers because the fruit is too soft to travel well.

These can be sought out by gardeners more interested in taste than size. — Star Garden Book