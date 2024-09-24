Make giving stress-free

A wedding register takes much of the angst out of looking for the perfect gift.

The concept of a bridal registry is fairly simple. The couple go to a gift shop or department store of their preference and with a member of staff compile a list of giftware they would like. The retail outlet then prints the list and gives out special cards that can be sent with the wedding invitations announcing where the register is held.

Some stores run an online register, which is particularly handy for guests.